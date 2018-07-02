Poona merchants’ chamber decide not to pay fine over banned items

The Poona merchants chamber (TPMC) unanimously decided not to pay fine if caught selling or keeping banned plastic products.The decision was taken at a meeting ofChamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Traders (CAMIT) in Mumbai on Saturday.The meeting was attended by representatives from all municipal corporations in the state, under Nitin Agrawal, president of the chamber.

CAMIT has given a seven-day ultimatum to the state government to issue a notification about relaxation of plastic ban for the packaging industry. If the government fails to do that, a statewide agitation will be launched, informed Popatlal Ostwal, president of the Poona merchants chamber.

Ostwal said, “Around 90 per cent commodities require plastic for packaging and hence the industry is facing difficulties after the ban. Civic officials are still conducting raids and imposing fines. We have requested the government to give an alternative to plastic. Hence, we have decided not to pay fineuntil the government issues notification. Without an alternative, they cannot impose the ban on us. We will be forced to go on strike.”

Small and medium-sized traders use transparent plastic bags which are comfortable for packaging, are recyclable and reusable. How can the trader pack grocery items without these bags, questioned an office-bearer. Paper bags are not suitable for any kind of packaging. Such bags will be problematic during the rainy season, alleged members of the chamber.

On June 30, a delegation of CAMIT led Agrawal called a meeting of all associations in Mumbai to discuss problems faced by traders after the plastic ban.

With no relaxation on banned plastic products, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) continued its action against shopkeepers. The special squad comprising zonal officer, sanitary inspectors were visited spots across the city and finedshopkeepers and traders who were found with banned products.