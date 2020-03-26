Power cuts at Tingarenagar affects WFH status

pune

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:14 IST

After the city experienced an unexpected downpour in the past two days, people found it difficult to sail through their work from home routines due to power cuts.

Tingrennagar was one of the worst affected areas as it had intermittent spells of darkness over the past two days. Trupti campus and Vishrantwadi also had disrupted power suppily.

Randhir Rathod, a Tingrenagar resident said, “The electricity kept going on and off throughout the day and then went off for four hours straight on Wednesday. I had difficulty working from home.”

Swapnil Dube living in Tirupati Campus was worried about the appliances in his house going kaput. “The power cuts happened every 15 minutes. We had to switch off many appliances. Despite complaints, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) did not respond.”

MSEDCL citied sudden rains as the main reason for power outage in the city. “Heavy rains lashed city Tuesday night and the first half of Wednesday, this affected the power plants and the electricity supply was disrupted in various parts. MSEDCL engineers began repair work at dawn and electricity was restored in most areas by late afternoon. There were several tree branches that fell on electricity feeders as a result, it broke the power lines,” said Nishikant Raut, public relation officer, MSEDCL.

In the rural areas of the district, 33 KV, 22 KV and 11 KV main power plants were burst and underground channels of the MSEDCL were damaged. Due to the rain, about 35 to 40 power lines were disrupted in Pune district. Also, the accumulated rainwater in the urban areas went into the downstream feeder pile and the power supply was disrupted, according to Raut.

“We facilitated the supply of electricity through several alternative systems. In areas where there is no such arrangement, repair work of the power plant was done, but due to lack of manpower, it was slow. As there is a forecast of rainfall till March 28, proper measures are being taken by the MSEDCL for smooth electricity supply,” added Raut.