Pre-monsoon showers in Pune bring respite but trees fall and power cuts

Even though southwest monsoon’s advancement has been slow a day after it hit Kerala, pre-monsoon showers in Pune and many other parts of the state provided much needed relief to residents from sweltering heat. Pune received 29.7mm of rainfall on Sunday.

Most parts of the city witnessed light showers offering relief from scorching heat and humidity when it recorded 37.7 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature. However, the showers also caused water logging at Balgandharv chowk near Bhosale Shinde arcade in Deccan, JM road, Swargate, near Sancheti and Satara road. There were no traffic congestions reported since it was a weekend.

The city also recorded 15 tree fall incidents due to heavy rains in Kothrud, Karvenagar, Sahakarnagar, Koregaon Park and Shivajinagar, according to Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) fire brigade department.

A strong spell of pre-monsoon showers, accompanied by strong winds and thunderand lightning, disrupted life in several parts of the city on Sunday evening. ( Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO )

According to the state electricity department, a technical problem in Kothrud station led to a power cut of 50 minutes in Warje Malwadi, Dahanukar colony, Deccan and Kothrud. Along with this, other parts of the city, including Wadgaon sheri, Balajinagar, Patwardhan Baug, Katraj, Bavdhan and Lohegaon witnessed power outage on Sunday evening. Restoration work was underway till late evening at Wadgaon sheri, informed state electricity department officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the entire state, including Konkan and Goa regions, will continue to witness pre-monsoon showers till June 13, post which southwest monsoon will arrive.

“Low pressure area in south east and south central area in Arabian sea will be converted into deep depression in the next 48 hours and later it will again be converted into cyclonic storm. As a result of which, Konkan, Goa and western coastal area to get pre-monsoon rainfall till June 13,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, India Meteorology Department.

A technical problem in Kothrud station led to a power cut of 50 minutes in Warje Malwadi, Dahanukar colony, Deccan and Kothrud. Along with this, other parts of the city, including Wadgaon Sheri, Balajinagar, Patwardhan Baug, Katraj, Bavdhan and Lohegaon witnessed power outage. ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

The IMD on Saturday had declared the onset of the southwest monsoon overKerala, however, the weather watchdog forecast that the further movement of monsoon will be slow.

Movement of monsoon along the west coast after the onset [over Kerala] depends on the strength and intensity of the low pressure area developed in the Arabian sea.Central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to witness cloud cover and light pre-monsoon rainfall by June 13, according to IMD.

Southwest monsoon will enter in southern parts of Maharashtra by June 13 and its fist phase will cover Konkan and central Maharashtra. In its second phase, it will cover the rest of Maharashtra, including Vidharbha and North Maharashtra.

Farmers in Vidarbha, Marathwada and most of central Maharashtra will have to wait a bit longer for the monsoon, added Kashyapi.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:24 IST