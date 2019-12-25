Preliminary work on six-laning of Katraj-Navale bridge stretch commences

pune

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 18:36 IST

The work on the proposed six-laning of Katraj to Wadgaon till Navale bridge by the Central Public Works Department (PWD) has begun. The department has given the commencement date to the contractor.

Post the ground breaking ceremony in November by Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road and transport, the central PWD gave the commencement date of December first week to the Gurugram-based firm, All Grace Developers Pvt Limited, which is the contractor for the project. The firm was awarded the letter on August 30, 2019, and the sanctioned amount for the said project, which is Rs 69 crore.

Prashant Auti, superintending engineer, central PWD, said, “The contractor has begun the preliminary survey and also invited No Objection Certificates (NOC) from various authorities and mobilisation of machines is in process. He has been given a deadline of one-and-a-half years to complete the work on the 3.88 kilometre stretch of the Wadgaon to Katraj National Highway (NH) 548 DD.”

The new highway route number 548 (DD) which begins from Navale bridge to Katraj, Katraj to Mantarwadi, Mantarwadi to Theur phata and Theur phata to Lonikand is a 45-km stretch, of which six-lane will be done from Navale bridge to Katraj in phase one.

Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways, in February 2019, had approved the project to ease the traffic on Wadgaon-Katraj stretch of Dehu road-Katraj bypass, where Shiv Shrushti (Shivaji memorial) is coming up and to ease the traffic problems on the existing four-lane highway.