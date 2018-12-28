Preparations on for SP College’s Maven in Pune

Sir Parshuram College (SP) college is gearing up for the National Level Entrepreneurship and Business Skill Development Symposium called Maven 2019 - Gaining the edge, which will be held from January 10 to 12.

Holistic development -the key

Maven stands for Motivate Administrators and Visionaries, for Entrepreneurial Network.

“MAVEN began in 2016 and is one of the biggest college-level events in Pune with an average footfall of 3,000 students daily. Motivational talks by business personalities, panel discussions, workshops and national Inter-collegiate competitions are organised during the event,” said Sumedh Deshpande, part of the organising committee, third year B com.

The symposium aims at holistic development of students for start-ups. It also helps them gain comprehensive business knowledge along with achieving overall skill development.

Various workshops and lectures by eminent personalities from varied fields are held. Business leaders, corporate and motivational trainers speak to the students.

Panel discussion involving successful entrepreneurs are also organised as part of the event.

According to Shephalika Gokhale, assistant professor, commerce department, SP college said, “ The fest is all about inculcating the idea of becoming a good entrepreneur.

Here, students learn the basics by attempting to host the event on their own.”

