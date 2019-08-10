Experts from Pune college believe previous relations, infatuation responsible for molestation

pune

Aug 10, 2019

A four-member committee of academic experts from Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) College, Pune have submitted an analytical report on women’s molestation cases in Pune. The report has been submitted to the commissioner of Pune police.

According to the report, most of the women’s molestation cases both adult as well as minor take place in slum areas and near educational institutions. The report states that most of the molestation cases are reported by women between the age group of 12 years and 25 years. The data analysis also shows that maximum adult molestation cases took place due to previous disputes while those related to child molestation took place due to morbidity.

Previous relationships, one-sided love and infatuation are the major reasons behind the increase in the number of molestation cases. It has been found that some of the cases misuse Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the report. The report points out that the molestation cases are not directly related to the ‘me too’ movement.

The report has been prepared by Madhavi Kulkarni, vice principal, SNDT College; Madhura Joshi, head of department, Economics; Manasee Rajhans, head of department, psychology and Vasani Joshi, head of department Commerce.

The analysis has been done on the basis of complaints filed in different police stations in Pune from January 2018 to November 2018. The report is based on the secondary data of registered cases given by the police department to the committee, which carried out a qualitative analysis of the numbers, shared with them by the police. A data sample of 457 cases from 30 police stations were given to the academicians for research and analysis. Out of that 358 were complaints filed by adults, while, 99 cases were related to minors.

The expert committee has recommended the need of spreading awareness about Section 354. The committee also suggested that strict implementation of Section 354 will help to curb the molestation cases in the city. The report suggests that safety and security of women in public places should be top priority and discussions about molestation should be initiated at the school level.

At a glance

Basis of the reports:

-The analysis has been done on the basis of complaints filed in different police stations in Pune from January 2018 to November 2018.

-A data sample of 457 cases from 30 police stations were given to the academicians for research and analysis.

-Out of that 358 were complaints filed by adults, while, 99 cases were related to minors.

Type of analysis: Qualitative analysis

Key findings

- Most of the women’s molestation cases take place in public places. One out of five cases happen at the victims work place.

-The accused in most cases both adult and minor are from among the victims acquaintances.

- Maximum adult molestation cases took place due to previous disputes while those related to child molestation took place due to morbidity.

-Previous relationships, one-sided love and infatuation are the major reasons behind the increase in the number of molestation cases

Key recommendations

- Awareness about Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

-Safety and security of women in public places should be top priority.

- Discussions about molestation should be initiated at the school level

