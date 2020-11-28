Prime Minister Modi responds to Parbhani sixth grader

pune

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 22:23 IST

Ajay Dake, a class six student from Parbhani, Maharashtra, received a pleasant surprise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the form of a letter.

Earlier, Dake had sent a sketch of PM Modi along with a letter.

In his letter to the prime minister, he wrote about his love for painting. He stated that painting is his world and a method of expression. He had also expressed his wish to become a responsible citizen and serve the country.

PM Modi responded to Dake’s letter and the sketch. The PM admired “Ajay’s exceptional art”.

PM Modi in his letter praised the sketch saying “the magical art of painting realises most ethereal dreams on canvas”.

The prime minister further wrote, “Your ideas about the country that you have expressed in your letter illustrate the beauty of your thoughts.”

PM Modi encouraged Dake that he should utilise his creativity for the betterment of the society.

Prime minister added, “I hope you would use your skill to bring awareness about relevant issues among your friends and in the society.”

Modi ended his letter with blessings and good wishes for the sixth-grader.