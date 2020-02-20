Principal Speak: Students exposed to experimental, problem-based learning to help them solve real-life problems, says Nilesh Uke of KJEI’s Trinity Academy of Engineering

pune

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:05 IST

With at least 25 years of academic experience, the principal of KJEI’s Trinity Academy of Engineering, Pune, Professor Nilesh Uke, aims to give students value-based education. With a Masters in Computer Engineering and a PhD in the field of Computer Vision, Uke has been consistently working on various academic and administrative committees of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) over the years. Uke started his career with the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, in 1995 and prior to his current employment, he was a professor at the Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Akurdi. Uke has guided more than 27 postgraduate and four PhD students.

What makes your college different?

Established in 2010, KJEI’s Trinity Academy of Engineering, is spread across 110 acres with state-of-the-art infrastructure offering five conventional undergraduate and two specialised postgraduate programmes. The institute boasts of an efficient blend of experienced and young dynamic technocrats devoted to teaching who empower the future engineers with quality education, professional and ethical values. College is equipped with laboratories, workshops, library, hostels, canteen, sports facilities, transportation facilities and other amenities, to create a conducive environment for students so that they attain the highest standards in academics and professional skills.

What steps are being taken to enhance student skills?

All the students are motivated and encouraged to attend seminars and workshops held on campus, and outside. Many students have participated in the recently conducted Avishkar, which is a University-level research project competition. Every department conducts various ‘value addition programmes’ at the beginning of the semester to enhance and boost students’ employability quotient. New trends, technologies are discussed and the students are encouraged to take on different courses. Students are encouraged to volunteer in placements, alumni relations, sports and cultural activities, corporate social responsibility and other major functions.

What are you doing for the students in terms of upgradation?

The students and teaching faculties are motivated to participate in various online certificate courses like NPTEL, udemy, EDX, coursera, to learn beyond the curriculum. Concentrating on the overall development of students like soft skills and communication skills training is provided to boost their chances of landing a successful job in the corporate world or industry. We resource different expertise for conducting workshops, guest lectures and industry based interactions, interviews, technical seminars, mock interviews and aptitude tests which helps in overall development of the students. Students are exposed to experimental and Problem Based Learning (PBL) right from their induction in the first semester in order to search for real-life problems, to learn and to find the probable solutions during the semester.

What are your plans for the future?

Our founder president, Kalyan Jadhav, aims towards quality education and holistic development of the students. The institute is accredited by NAAC holding a grade ‘A’ and we aim to have the best campus placements to reputed companies with handsome package every year besides motivating students to become entrepreneurs, thereby generating employment for others. We plan to have maximum collaborations with industry and national and international institutes to foster students and faculty developments, internships and research projects.