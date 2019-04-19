Principal speak: ‘We aim to strengthen industry interaction’

Professor Sanjeevani Ayachit heads the fashion department at the institute, apart from being the officiating director. She has taught at reputed fashion and design schools in Pune and her areas of research interest are heritage, Indian textiles and costumes, design thinking and inclusive design. She talks about her plans for her institute.

What steps are being taken to enhance student skills?

Symbiosis Institute of Design is one of India’s premier schools offering quality design education. Our students come from various backgrounds and through the foundation programme, we groom them for basic skills in design. From their second year onwards, students are equipped with skills and domain knowledge for their chosen discipline. Flexibility in the four-year B. Des. programme is ensured through inter-disciplinary electives and floating credit courses. Internships, industry visits and industry-based projects ensure meaningful interaction with the industry. Semester abroad opportunities through our global immersion programme give the students an opportunity to spend one semester at one of our international partner institutes. Several extracurricular events make campus life vibrant and also ensures that students pick up valuable intangible life skills.

What are your plans for the future?

We plan to strengthen our industry interaction base. er. While we have a system of annual curriculum evaluation, we plan to carry out an extensive programme evaluation in tune with current design education trends and requirements in the near future. Possibilities of introducing master’s programmes and short term courses are also being explored.

What is being done to help students keep abreast with latest developments?

In design education, students often carry out atleast 4 projects during their course. This enhances their capacity for independent thinking, ideation, conceptualization, synthesis and evaluation. Critical thinking forms a core of design thinking and our pedagogy encapsulates this effectively. Students also have an opportunity of choosing courses from other Symbiosis institutes. For example, design students may choose a course on Entrepreneurship from the management school, or an Advanced Photography course from the school of photography. This adds greater value to their education. We also have a good alumni connect which gives our current students a realistic view of current industry practices and trends.

