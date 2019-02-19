Prisoner alleges extortion by Pune’s Yerawada jail superintendent

Gajendra Marne, a known gangster from Maharashtra, alleged that the superintendent of police (SP), Yerawada Central Jail, asked for money in exchange of permission to appear for a court hearing.

“We are yet to hear from the court. I am on leave at the moment. If and when the court sends us the notice, we will respond to it in court,” said UT Pawar, SP, Yerawada Central Jail.

A local court has granted us permission for issuance of showcause notice to UT Pawar on Monday, stated Marne’s lawyers.

“Jail superintendent Pawar has been directed to reply as to why action should not be initiated against him in view of allegations as contended by the accused. Issue show cause notice accordingly,” read a hand-written remark by a local judge, according to a document produced by the representatives of Marne. The lawyers claimed that the directions were given by junior magistrate first class JS Kelkar.

“Marne has been in jail for three-and-a-half years. He was earlier placed in Kolhapur jail for three years and was shifted to Pune six months ago. There are 10-12 cases pending against him. On February 16, Marne had a court hearing for one of his cases. Policemen from Shivajinagar police station were assigned to escort him, but the superintendent denied him permission to go,” said advocate Digvijay Thombre, who is working with Marne’s lawyer, Vijaysinh Thombre.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 16:18 IST