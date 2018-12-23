Private firm booked for duping 8 IT engineers in Pune

A case of cheating and personation was registered by Pimpri Chinchwad police against two persons and a company called Filo Technologies Private Limited, for duping eight students to the tune of Rs 8,10,000. The two accused have been identified as Mohammad Mushtaq Alam and Varsha Das.

While Alam is a resident of Birbhum region of West Bengal, Das, is a resident of Bengaluru.

One student, on request of anonymity, said that the amount paid by everyone was different. Some paid Rs 50,000, some paid Rs 80,000 and some paid Rs 1,50,000.

The incident has spooked every student involved in the case. The ones among the eight students who were approached, all requested anonymity as they are yet to get hired. Of multiple other students who were duped, only eight approached the police.

Some of the complainants were called for a personal interview at EFC Tech Center Phase 1 in Hinjewadi. Everyone was provided with an offer letter with joining dates mentioned on them.

“Police initially delayed registration of the case but after Forum for IT Employees (FITE) reached Pimpri Chinchwad commissioner’s office, the process was finally expedited and after three days, an FIR has been registered. IT engineers are advised not to get involved with companies who ask money for training without fully verifying the background of these companies,” read a statement from the union.

The students have provided bank account details of Alam, who is found to be a resident of Delhi.

One 24-year-old graduate from Karnataka, whose parents do not know about the job fraud, has been in Pune for over three weeks. He claims to have been approached the police multiple times before a case was registered.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the two at Hinjewadi police station on Friday evening.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 16:54 IST