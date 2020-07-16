Pune 4th in nation for CBSE Class 10 results with 98.05 pass percentage

pune

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:20 IST

Pune region of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was ranked fourth among the 16 regions in the country in the Class 10 result, which was declared online on Wednesday.

The top three regions include Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, followed by Bengaluru.

The overall passing percentage of Pune is 98.05 per cent and several prominent schools in the city have achieved 100 per cent passing percentage this year.

Amongst the toppers in the city, Aadit Shailesh Litake, a student from Sanskriti School, Pune - Bhukum campus scored 99.6 per cent marks.

Aadit is a badminton player, a pianist and a winner of the national level music competition. He is the highest scorer in Pune and one of the highest in Western India, he credits his success to his parents and his school, who allowed him to balance studies and his interests together.

“I am thankful to my school and teachers, they allowed us to study while ensuring there wasn’t too much pressure,” said Aadit.

Another topper, Khanak Patwari from Elpro International School, who scored 99.2 per cent marks, said, “I hadn’t expected to get such high percentage. I am very grateful to my teachers and my family members who constantly supported me throughout the year and always motivated me to work harder, be consistent and optimistic.”

“My teachers guided me from time to time, and the regular worksheets and tests helped me prepare for the final exams,” said Patwari.

Devyani Mungali, director, Sanskriti School, Pune, said, “Education is a multi-year journey. The outstanding performance is a testament to the partnership between the teachers, parents and students who have worked with patience and faith over several years to enable this success.”

Jnana Prabodhini Prashala School also has 100 per cent passing percentage. Gautam Rajhans stood first in the batch and scored 98.6 per cent of marks. A total of 77 students appeared for the exams out of which 64 students scored above 90 per cent.

Also, Army Public School, Khadki, achieved 100 per cent passing percentage, while 18 students secured 100 marks in various subjects and 70 students scored above 90 per cent.

Aayush Babasaheb More topped in the school with 99 per cent and the second position was secured by Vaishnavi Sunil Salunke with 98.8 per cent.

Similarly, at Vikhe Patil Memorial School girls outshined boys in the results this year.

“In spite of the Covid-19 crisis during the exams our students have fought all stress and fear and performed well,” said B Mrinalini, principal, Vikhe Patil Memorial School.

“Tanvi Kakade secured the first rank with 98.4 per cent in the school. She secured 100 per cent marks in Marathi, Mathematics and Social Science,” said Mrinalini.