Pune Bopodi’s farmers market is win-win for consumers and farmers

Sushant Khandalage, 28, a farmer from Ozar in Nashik district, travelled 100 kilometers on Sunday morning to bring fresh vegetables to the residents of Bopodi. He was happy to sell it directly to customers instead of the middlemen. Like him, several other farmers assembled at the weekly farmers market on Sunday, at Bhau patil road, Bopodi. This weekly farmer’s market aims to bring vegetables and fruits, fresh from the farms to the customers.

Said to be the first of its kind in the area, the market provide a platform to the farmers thus cutting short the procedure of marketing agricultural produce in urban areas. A total of 45 stalls selling vegetables, fruits, pulses, and spices were set up.

Corporator Vijay Baburao Shevale, who is one of the organisers said, “This is the third week of our successful operation, residents of Bopodi and neighbouring areas have shown great response .” Farmers said in unison that this system is allowing them to make more money because of the direct customer connect. In the last four years, Pune has been setting up similar weekly farmer markets at several locations with over 1,000 farmers selling their produce directly to the customers. This is the first such initiative in Aundh, said Shevale.

The deficit rainfall during the retreating monsoon season has pushed the prices of vegetables at the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Pune on Sunday.

Veggie meal will now burn a hole in pockets of residents A box of 10 kilogrammes of potatoes was sold for ₹150-₹250 on Sunday compared to last week’s price of ₹140-₹180. APMC received 140 trucks of vegetables against the usual 180 trucks. ◼ The dry return monsoon spell has had a bad impact on the supply of vegetables at APMC, Pune.

VILAS BHUJBAL, president of Chhatrapati shivaji market yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune

APMC Pune witnessed reduced vegetable supply, on Sunday. It received only 140 trucks of vegetables against 180 trucks during the normal season. Hence prices of potatoes, ladies finger, brinjals and cucumbers have gone up by 10 to 15 per cent. Onions were sold at an increased price as compared to last week. As many as 2,500 bags of ginger and 2000 bags of groundnut arrived at the APMC, Pune, on Sunday. Also, a total of five trucks of green chillies and peas arrived from the neighbouring districts.

