Pune civic body allows pool to reopen, only for professionals, from Nov 20

pune

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 16:17 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, announced the reopening of swimming pools, from Friday, in all non-containment zone areas, that too only for professional swimmers, identified by the civic body as “state, national and international-level sports persons”.

Swimming pools in the other parts of the state have been operating since November 5.

No swimming tournaments will be allowed in Pune.

The standard operating procedures (SOP), have been issued by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, governments of India.

“It is good news for swimmers who have not entered the pool for the last eight months. Since the general public is not allowed, I hope the situation changes soon,” said Narendra Acharekar, coach, Harmony Aquatic Club, Kothrud.

“We may start on Monday, as two-three days will be required to fix everything. Although pools were closed, maintenance activity continued during the lockdown as well,” added Acharekar.

“Getting back to the pool for regular practice is on the mind of every swimmer and it is good the PMC has now given permission,” Sadhvi Dhuri, who won five gold medals and one silver at the Khelo India University Games in February, said.

Standard operating procedure (SOP):

Swimming pool operators should have a dedicated officer responsible for Covid-19 consideration, making sure that they are up to date with central or local government recommendations.

A pool of 50 metres with 10 lanes can have a maximum 20 persons per batch.

Maintain chlorine level in the water at 2.0PPM, along with 7 to 7.40pH of water.

Filtration plant must be operated for the entire duration of practice; and before and after the session.

Maintain distance while swimming and avoiding contact with other swimmers

Use of Arogya Setu App is a must.