Pune comedian verbally abused for feminist video against AIB

Aayushi Jagad, a 25-year-old stand-up comedian from Pune, was abused by two bike-borne men along the Baner-Pashan link road on Friday in reaction to her pro-feminist video post about portrayal of women by the comedy group All India Bakchod (AIB).

Jagad took to Facebook to narrate the incident when two men on a Splendor recognised her from a video she posted on YouTube and Facebook, followed her and verbally abused her for being a feminist, before spitting at her foot.

She said the reaction was in reference to a video about portrayal of women in videos by comedy group All India Bakchod (AIB). Jagad, who has been a participant of Queen of Comedy, had posted the video on AIB’s portrayal of video which also features Sumedh Natu, a content producer, on February 21.

In that video, Jagad, who is a former AIB employee, and Natu argued that while AIB videos have inspired a generation of content creators, their videos cast women only in roles typically played by women.

“AIB seems to cast women and write female characters only and only when they’re absolutely needed,” Aayushi is heard saying in the video.

When approached by HT, Jagad said, “I have no comment to make.” Her post on Facebook said she cried after being shaken up by the incident.

The video received positive response not only from the audience but also from AIB, the comedy group which was criticised for its portrayal of women. AIB thanked Aayushi and Sumedh for their observations in a tweet.

Jagad’s post on Facebook about the incident received support from various people on the social networking site.