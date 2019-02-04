Pune cop booked for sexual assault

A police officer who is posted at the Hadapsar police station was booked for sexual assault and criminal intimidation on Saturday. The officer was identified as assistant police inspector (API) Dattatray Rajaram Madne, 36. Madne a native of f Karjat in Ahmednagar, is a resident of Amanora Town Park in Hadapsar.

Priti Tipre, assistant commissioner of police, Lashkar division who is investigating the case said, “Madne has not yet been arrested. We are looking into the complaint and will arrest him when we have enough evidence.”The city police officials had not taken any action against API Madne until late hours of Sunday.

According to officials, Madne met the 28-year-old complainant when she visited the Hadapsar police station to file a case. She had filed a case of domestic violence against her former husband whom she divorced. She has a daughter with her former husband.

In her complaint the 28-year-old said that Madne forced her to have intercourse with him under a false promise of marriage. However, the officer did not stand true to his words and when the complainant insisted on getting married, he threatened to kill her and her daughter. Inspector Madne warned the complainant against approaching the police.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 417 (punishment for cheating), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station against Madne.

