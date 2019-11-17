e-paper
Pune crime branch nabs robber, recovers gold worth Rs 3 lakh

pune Updated: Nov 17, 2019 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Unit IV of the Pune crime branch arrested a thief on Friday, recovering gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh.

The complaint was filed by Sachin Uday Rathod, 17, a resident of Maharashtra Housing Board, Yerawada. According to the complaint, Rathod’s house had been burgled on August 6 and some valuables and cash had gone missing. During the course of investigation, the police suspected the involvement of Rama Papa Jadhav, 24, a resident of Dehu road, in the theft.

The police officials on Friday received a tip that Jadhav had been spotted loitering near Jupiter hospital, Balewadi on a two-wheeler. Police constables Raju Mache, Ramesh Rathod and Sagar Ghorpade laid a trap under the guidance of Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of crime and Anjum Bagwan, police inspector.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have stolen gold ornaments from different places. The total gold stolen amounted to be worth Rs 3 lakh.

Additional commissioner (crime) Morale said that action against those indulging in house break-ins, dacoity and other types of thefts will continue and the crime branch will flush out criminals stealing public property from their houses. Morale announced that teams will be formed to break the network of organised theft across the city.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Yerawada police station.

