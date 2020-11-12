e-paper
Pune dist reports 573 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths in 24 hours

Pune dist reports 573 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths in 24 hours

Pune city reports 218 new cases.

pune Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune's 800-bed jumbo Covid facility at COEP Ground. The state health department reported 573 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday in Pune district.
Pune’s 800-bed jumbo Covid facility at COEP Ground. The state health department reported 573 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday in Pune district. (HT PHOTO)
         

PUNE The state health department reported 573 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday in Pune district. The district has reported 3.40 lakh cases out of which 3.16 lakh have recovered, 7,135 have been reported dead and 16,103 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 218 new cases taking the total count to 174,651 and nine deaths taking the death toll to 4,082, while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 126 new cases taking the final count to 85,832 and two deaths with 1,189 as death toll.

Pune rural reported 229 new cases taking the final count to 79,540 and five deaths taking the death toll to 1,831, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 9,164 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 15.97 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.23%. Also, 4,907 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 17.31 lakh.

In addition, 125 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 46,508. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63%. Out of 96,00,328 laboratory samples, 17,31,833 have been tested positive (18.04%) for COVID19 until today. Currently,9,41,118 people are in home quarantine and 6,551 people are in institutional quarantine.

