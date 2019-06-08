Pune District Badminton Championship: Non-stop badminton matches and no complaints from players

It turned out to be a hectic day for all at Modern Sports Complex, Shivajinagar as quarter-finals and semi-finals of Pune district badminton championship were conducted on a single day.

And after a marathon Friday, Saturday will see finals of 39 categories to be conducted on eight courts.

The schedule of the tournament was curtailed by one day as many players had to take part in the All-India senior ranking badminton tournament for men and women starting from June 11 in Vijayawada.

One of the participant’s parent said, “The schedule was changed to accommodate players who have to catch a Sunday morning train.”

The squeezing of games left many players to play double number of matches than planned earlier.

Suveer Pradhan, who beat Atharva Khisti in the boys under-15 semi-final, played six matches in a day.

“I took part in under-15 and under 17 categories. In the morning session I played four matches (won all of them) and then u-15 semi-final and doubles match in the same category during the noon schedule,” said Pradhan.

“There is no fatigue as your body get used to it,” said Pradhan, who trains at Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy.

With there is no restriction on entries in the number of categories, many players are participating in more than three categories.

Tara Shah, who is playing under-17, 19 and women categories, said her game is improving after every clash and she has tiredness issue.

“This is the age where I need to push myself,” said Shah, who defeated Tanishka Deshapande 21-17, 21-12 in the under-19 semi-final.

One of the season campaigners, Purva Barve, who lost her mix doubles semi-final contest partnering Varun Kapur against top seeded Sameer Bhagwat and Manasi Gadgil 9-21, 11-21 shared a different view.

“At all India-level tournaments, one can only register entry in three events. If I am playing under-17 singles, then I can register in under-19 singles and doubles, but not more than that. However, there is no such restrictions in district-level tournaments.”

On playing six to seven matches in a day, Barve said, “It takes a toll on your body and there should be proper rest between matches.”

Players reaction:

Vedant Natu, u-13 player

I stay nearby, so I could go home and return after every match. Remaining at the venue will not provide my body rest.

Atharva Khisti, u-15 player

It is all about fitness and mental strength. We are trained to play 3-4 matches in a day.

Riya Kunjir, u-19 player

Play, eat, rest and keep drinking liquid. It will keep your body fit to play more matches.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 16:36 IST