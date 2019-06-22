Pune district on high alert, dengue outbreak speculated to be far more intense compared to 2018

The state public health department has recorded 900 cases of dengue this year, till June 14 so far.

In 2018, a total of 11,000 cases of dengue had been recorded in Maharashtra alone. According to officials, Kolhapur district has reported the highest number of cases, while Pune district is on high alert.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state epidemiology head, said, “Around 900 patients have been reported to have tested positive for dengue this year. Most cases have been reported from Kolhapur district. Kolhapur was also the worst affected district last year, when the state recorded 11,000 cases of dengue and experienced the worst outbreak. As per survey conducted by our team this year, we have managed to highlight areas of high risk and Pune is one of them and is likely to see a huge number of dengue cases. However, we are taking all possible measures to curtail an impending outbreak, before it affects spreads to the masses.”

“So far, as of June 14, 80 people from Pune district have been reported to be affected by dengue. Fourteen people have been diagnosed with the infection from June 1 to June 14 in city, including Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation and Pune rural,” said, Dr M Jagtap,head, vector control, state.

Dr Rajesh Gadia, who runs a project on dengue at KEM hospital, Pune claimed the areas which were not affected last year will also see huge surge of cases this time. “We have seen cases coming from periphery and outskirts of Pune in 2018 but this time we are expecting cases from Peth areas and old Pune as well. We have already admitted four people as of last week,” said Dr Gadia. He also informed that Hadapsar has been exposed and the possible reason behind the same is ongoing construction work in the area.

Similarly, Dr Bharat Purandare, infectious diseases expert, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital said, “In the last two weeks we have received five positive cases of dengue. A large number of dengue cases has become a routine with us, where we fall short of beds every monsoon. This year as well, we are expecting the same.”

Dr Kapil Zirpe, director of the intensive care unit (ICU) Ruby Hall Clinic agreed that a likely outbreak cannot be denied in the city, as dengue has started coming.

Urban devp ministry has PMC on hold

The urban development ministry of the government of Maharashtra has still not officially approved a by-law request from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s health and insect control department, to levy fines and legally penalise those not abiding by rules concerning control of vector-borne diseases in the city.

“It has been two years the city corporation is awaiting an approval from the ministry. Every monsoon we penalise people violating rules concerning mosquito breeding, especially on construction sites. We send notices and charge fines as well, which is collected as an administration charge. However, we need ministry clearance to legally penalise such people who allow mosquito breeding in their areas,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavre, assistant health officer, PMC.

Qaneez Sukhrani, local activist and secretary of Nagrik Chetna Manch, who says, “The state’s ministry has failed to put the by-laws in place for city municipal corporations.” Ranjit Patil,state minister for urban development said, “The issue will be looked into and if the letter has been sent to us, we will see why it was not answered yet.”

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 17:37 IST