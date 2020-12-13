Pune district reports 753 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

pune

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 21:31 IST

The state health department reported 753 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and seven deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.61 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.37 lakh have recovered, 7,654 have been reported dead and 16,603 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 316 new cases taking the total count to 1,84,209 and three deaths took the death toll to 4,360, while PCMC reported 166 new cases taking the final count to 90,749 and one death took the death toll to 1,256. Pune rural reported 271 new cases taking the final count to 86,716 and three deaths took the death toll to 2,003, according to the state health department.

The department reported that 3,949 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 17.53 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 93.46%. Also, 4,259 new cases in the state were reported on Sunday taking the total to over 18.76 lakh.

In addition, 80 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 49,235. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Of 1,16,38,336 laboratory samples, 18,76,699 have tested positive (16.13%) for Covid-19 until Sunday. Currently 5,25,623 people are in home quarantine and 4,500 people are in institutional quarantine.