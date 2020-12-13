e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 753 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

Pune district reports 753 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

pune Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The state health department reported 753 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and seven deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.61 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.37 lakh have recovered, 7,654 have been reported dead and 16,603 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 316 new cases taking the total count to 1,84,209 and three deaths took the death toll to 4,360, while PCMC reported 166 new cases taking the final count to 90,749 and one death took the death toll to 1,256. Pune rural reported 271 new cases taking the final count to 86,716 and three deaths took the death toll to 2,003, according to the state health department.

The department reported that 3,949 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 17.53 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 93.46%. Also, 4,259 new cases in the state were reported on Sunday taking the total to over 18.76 lakh.

In addition, 80 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 49,235. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Of 1,16,38,336 laboratory samples, 18,76,699 have tested positive (16.13%) for Covid-19 until Sunday. Currently 5,25,623 people are in home quarantine and 4,500 people are in institutional quarantine.

top news
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
Tharoor joins protesting MPs in Delhi, says govt failed nation and farmers
Tharoor joins protesting MPs in Delhi, says govt failed nation and farmers
Church calendars burnt after rape accused ex-bishop features on it
Church calendars burnt after rape accused ex-bishop features on it
BJP leaders break CCTV cameras installed at Kejriwal’s house: Delhi CMO
BJP leaders break CCTV cameras installed at Kejriwal’s house: Delhi CMO
From Nadda to Shah, here are some BJP leaders who had Covid-19
From Nadda to Shah, here are some BJP leaders who had Covid-19
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In