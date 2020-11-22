e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 770 Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths on Sunday

Pune district reports 770 Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths on Sunday

pune Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:32 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

The state health department reported 770 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday and 11 deaths in 24 hours in Pune district.

The district has reported 3.46 lakh Covid-19 cases till Sunday, of which 3.21 lakh have recovered, 7,322 have been reported dead and 17,209 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 323 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to 1,77,487. Nine deaths on Sunday in PMC took the death toll to 4,166 while PCMC reported 206 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the final count of positive cases to 87,333. Zero deaths were reported in PCMC on Sunday and the death toll stands at 1,242. Pune rural reported 241 fresh cases taking the final count to 81,613 and two deaths took the death toll to 1,881, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 4,060 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 16.51 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.75%. Also, 5,753 fresh positive cases in the state were reported on Sunday, taking the total cases to over 17.80 lakh.

In addition, 50 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 47,632. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.62%. Of 1,02,13,026 laboratory samples, 17,80,208 have tested positive (17.43%) for Covid-19 till Sunday. Currently, 5,15,976 people are in home quarantine and 5,615 people are in institutional quarantine.

