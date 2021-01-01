e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports zero Covid deaths in 24 hours

Pune district reports zero Covid deaths in 24 hours

pune Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 20:27 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

Pune: The district has reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours. Last time the city reported zero deaths was on December 27. The city reported 564 new cases on Friday. The district has reported 3.73 lakh cases of which 3.51 lakh have recovered, 7,804 have been reported dead and 13,525 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or home isolation.

Pune city reported 301 new cases taking the total count to 1,91, 430 and zero deaths which took the death toll to 4,408 while PCMC reported 114 new cases taking the final count to 93, 631 and zero deaths took the death toll to 1,277. Pune rural reported 149 new cases taking the final count to 88, 158 and zero deaths which took the death toll to 2,082, according to the state health department.

The department reported that 4,279 patients were discharged on Friday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.32 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.69%. Also, 3,524 new cases in the state were reported on Sunday taking the total to over 19.35 lakh.

In addition, 59U Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 50,727. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.56%. Of 1,28,23,834 laboratory samples, 19,35,636 have been tested positive (15.09%) for Covid until January 1. Currently, 2,69,348 people are in home quarantine and 3,314 people are in institutional quarantine.

top news
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
States, UTs gear up for vaccine dry run on January 2
States, UTs gear up for vaccine dry run on January 2
India-UK flights to resume from January 8 in restricted manner, says civil aviation minister
India-UK flights to resume from January 8 in restricted manner, says civil aviation minister
Soldier killed in Pak ceasefire violation along Line of Control in J&K
Soldier killed in Pak ceasefire violation along Line of Control in J&K
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Farmer dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh, leaves note addressed to PM Modi
Farmer dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh, leaves note addressed to PM Modi
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In