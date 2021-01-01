Pune district reports zero Covid deaths in 24 hours

pune

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 20:27 IST

Pune: The district has reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours. Last time the city reported zero deaths was on December 27. The city reported 564 new cases on Friday. The district has reported 3.73 lakh cases of which 3.51 lakh have recovered, 7,804 have been reported dead and 13,525 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or home isolation.

Pune city reported 301 new cases taking the total count to 1,91, 430 and zero deaths which took the death toll to 4,408 while PCMC reported 114 new cases taking the final count to 93, 631 and zero deaths took the death toll to 1,277. Pune rural reported 149 new cases taking the final count to 88, 158 and zero deaths which took the death toll to 2,082, according to the state health department.

The department reported that 4,279 patients were discharged on Friday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.32 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.69%. Also, 3,524 new cases in the state were reported on Sunday taking the total to over 19.35 lakh.

In addition, 59U Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 50,727. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.56%. Of 1,28,23,834 laboratory samples, 19,35,636 have been tested positive (15.09%) for Covid until January 1. Currently, 2,69,348 people are in home quarantine and 3,314 people are in institutional quarantine.