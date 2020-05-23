e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune district’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark; deaths 257

Pune district’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark; deaths 257

With the death of 15 more persons due to coronavirus infection, the number of victims reached 257 in the district.

pune Updated: May 23, 2020 11:29 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Pune, Maharashtra
The number of Covid-19 cases in Pune district now stands at 5,167.
The number of Covid-19 cases in Pune district now stands at 5,167.(HT photo/ Ravindra Joshi)
         

Pune registered the biggest single-day jump of 358 Covid-19 cases on Friday, due to which the district’s tally of such patients crossed the 5,000-mark, a health official said.

With the death of 15 more persons due to coronavirus infection, the number of victims reached 257 in the district, the official said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The number of Covid-19 cases in Pune district now stands at 5,167.

“Of the 358 new cases, as many as 317 were detected in Pune city alone. Nine cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township and 32 in Cantonment and rural areas,” the official said.

The coronavirus positive cases found so far in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural areas are 4,471, 253 and 443 respectively.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In