Pune doc cheated of Rs 40 lakh under false pretext of loan

pune

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:13 IST

The Nigdi police have lodged a complaint against a person, who posed as a private bank employee and duped a 36-year-old doctor to the tune of Rs 40 lakh under the pretext of sanctioning Rs 8 crore loan from the bank.

Dr Amit Anant Wagh, 36, has a lodged a complaint for cheating.

According to police, the accused called Dr Amit on his mobile number and said that he worked with a reputed private bank in Kalyani nagar and had an attractive loan offer for doctors.

Wagh , who consented to the loan offer was handed over a loan sanction letter amounting to Rs 8 crore on submission of the necessary Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. He took Rs 40 lakh from the complainant and provided a forged loan sanction letter and did not disburse the loan after which the doctor approached the police and lodged a complaint. The incident took place between June 18 to July 27 when the cheating took place, police said.

The Nigdi police have booked the accused under section 406 ( criminal breach of trust ) ,420 ( cheating ), 465 ( forgery ) ,467 ( forgery of valuable security ), 468 ( forgery for purpose of cheating ) and 471 ( using as genuine a forged document or electronic record ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the investigating officer, the accused has been identified as Rohan Pawar but has not been arrested.