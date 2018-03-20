Pune doctor seeking ‘pujari’s’ help not an act of superstition, says Dr Sarda, IMA

Member of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr Dilip Sarda, said that there is a very thin line between faith and superstition. IMA and the Maharashtra Medical Council, of which he is a member, strictly opposes superstitions but stated that he does not feel that the recent incident in which a Pune doctor has been accused of seeking help from a godman (mantrik) to reportedly ward off evil from his patient was a superstitious act by the doctor.

Dr Sarda was speaking at a discussion session organised by Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), a voluntary organisation fighting superstition.

Dr Sarda was invited to speak about the recent incident in which a Pune doctor has been accused of seeking help from a godman (mantrik) to reportedly ward off evil from his patient while the patient was battling for her life in a city-based hospital.

Speaking about the incident, Dr Sarda said, "I have studied the case and I don't feel it is superstition. People have faith in different things. It happens many a time that even after the doctor’s maximum effort, patients do not respond. The person who visited Deenanath along with the doctor was not a mantrik but a priest (pujari)."