Pune engineer arrested for abetment after wife jumps off 11th floor

A software engineer was arrested on Monday for driving his wife to commit suicide by jumping off the 11th floor of their apartment in Hadapsar on Saturday.

The engineer was identified as Girish Surajprakash Pandey, 47, a resident of Cosmos Apartment in Magarpatta City, Hadapsar. The deceased woman was identified as Meenakshi Girish Pandey, 46, who lived in a flat in the same apartment from where she jumped off, with her husband and child. The deceased woman was a housewife, while her husband worked in a Mumbai-based company.

“He is an engineer and works in Mumbai, while his wife and child live in Pune. He came over on weekends,” said UV Pune, police sub inspector (PSI) of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

When asked what kind of engineer Pandey was, PSI Pune said he was a software engineer. However, he did not disclose the name of the company Pandey worked for.

“Their child is now with relatives,” said PSI Pune as Pandey was produced in a local court on Monday.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Mrutyunjay Pathak, 56, a resident of Mandal, Madhya Pradesh, and the brother of the deceased woman.

“She confided in her brother and told him that her husband tortured her as he had suspicions about her character,” PSI Pune added.

A case under Sections 498(a) (domestic violence), 306 (abetment to suicide), 323, (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the 47-year-old software engineer at Hadapsar police station late on Sunday.

Woman dons wedding attire, commits suicide in Bhosari

A 24-year-old wife from Pimpri-Chinchwad hung herself to death dressed in her wedding attire on Friday after the couple’s efforts to conceive did not bear fruits, according to police.

The deceased woman was identified as Vidya Shailesh Pardhi, 24. The woman was dressed in her wedding attire as she hung herself from the ceiling of the house, according to the police.

“They had a love marriage and learnt only later that they could not have a child. The two were undergoing treatment for it. However, lately, they started falling apart. The couple were also in talks of getting a divorce,” said senior police inspector Narendra Jadhav of Bhosari police station.

Vidya and Shailesh, the woman’s husband, lived with the latter’s younger brother who is an engineering student in a local college.

“For the past two months she was living with a friend. However, he does not know who the friend is,” senior PI Jadhav added. The suicide note mentioned their problem with conception. In the letters, the woman also advised her husband to marry another woman in order to have a child.

Shailesh works at a local petrol pump. Vidya’s death was recorded as an accidental death at Bhosari police station.

