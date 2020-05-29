e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune focuses on senior citizens in view of 56% deaths due to Covid-19

Pune focuses on senior citizens in view of 56% deaths due to Covid-19

As of May 27, 273 people have died due to Covid-19 in Pune, with people above 60 accounting for 153 deaths

pune Updated: May 29, 2020 16:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A healthcare worker collects an oral swab sample of a senior citizen woman at Sane Guruji Smarak, Sinhagad road.
A healthcare worker collects an oral swab sample of a senior citizen woman at Sane Guruji Smarak, Sinhagad road.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to pay greater attention to senior citizens in containment zones as Covid-19 fatalities are highest among senior citizens.

As of May 27, 273 people have died due to Covid-19 in Pune, with people above 60 accounting for 153 deaths.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Fatalities are highest among people above the age of 60 and in many cases, there have been late admissions as a result of which they are critical at the time of admission itself. The PMC has now decided to concentrate on this group to bring down the death ratio of senior citizens.”

He said that instructions have been given to the medical staff to focus on the medical check-up of senior citizens in the containment zones. This would include a basic check-up, temperature, blood sugar levels, blood pressure and other illnesses. Some specialists from Indian Medical Association will assist in the check-up for chest pain and diabetes, he said.

This would include a swab test for those with primary symptoms of Covid-19.

PMC health officer Ramchandra Hankare said, “We are concentrating on containment zones mainly. As the senior citizens are turning critical after becoming positive, we have decided to keep focus on them and do their check-up in the containment zones.”

Pune city has a total of 65 containment clusters which are located in high density areas. A number of slums have turned into containment zones in the city with the most critical ones located in Bhavani Peth and Kasba-Vishrambaug wards.

As per PMC data, senior citizens account for almost 56 percent of the total deaths in the city due to Covid-19.

A civic officer said that the PMC is gathering data on senior citizens from various sources such as senior citizens organisations, senior citizens’ cell with Pune police and door-to-door survey. The civic body is also planning to bring restrictions on the movement of the senior citizens in the containment and other zones in the city.

top news
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
LIVE: Bengal to open all places of worship from June 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee
LIVE: Bengal to open all places of worship from June 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee
Not ‘India’, say ‘Bharat’: Top Court to hear plea on amending Constitution
Not ‘India’, say ‘Bharat’: Top Court to hear plea on amending Constitution
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In