Pune girl duped of Rs 98,000 on e-commerce website

pune

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:47 IST

A 25-year-old girl, who had placed an advertisement to sell her furniture on a e-commerce website, has been cheated to the tune of Rs 98,000 by an unidentified person. The incident took place on May 29 and the complaint was filed on Saturday at the Chatuhshrungi police station.

According to police the accused posed as a buyer and cheated the victim, a resident of Aundh by asking her to download ‘Google Pay’ mobile application before scamming her. The fraudster linked the ‘Google Pay’ account of the victim and asked her to approve certain transactions. The victim did as instructed by the accused and was cheated of Rs 98,000.

Chatuhshrungi police have booked the accused under various Sections of the IT Act and cheating.

