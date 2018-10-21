Pune has potential to lead India’s digital revolution, says Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov LLC

Pune needs visionary leadership to steer the city in the right direction in business avenues such as technical role models, relentless persistence, talent development, financial acumen and entrepreneurial spirit, said Pari Natrajan, CEO, Zinnov LLC.

He was in the city to deliver his key note address on the topic ‘On your marks, get set go Pune, define the future’ at the seventh edition of Pune Connect 2018 which took place in the city on Saturday.

He said, “Along with the visionary leadership Pune has to identify the persona it wants to create as a part of the tech revolution as well. This city has its own challenges, however, with the correct direction; the growth will set an example for others to follow.”

Since its inception in 2011, Pune Connect has served as a platform to bring Pune’s technology ecosystem closer to their potential customers, investors, partners, mentors, and other affiliates.

Keeping in mind the impact of digital technology on every business sector, Pune Connect, has realigned and expanded its focus from being an event for only tech startups to an event that covers technology-led small, medium companies and large enterprises along with startups.

Sameer Soman, president, SEAP (software exporters association of Pune), said, “This edition of Pune Connect is very special to us because we are marking 20 years of SEAP. SEAP has continuously worked on creating an impact across two decades and still continues to have the passion, appetite, and dreams to energise Pune’s technology ecosystem to be on par with the best.”

A total of 26 different startups presented their innovative technologies on the sidelines of the event.

Pankaj Kasat, founder of software startup NR solutions, said, “We are thankful to Pune Connect for giving us such an opportunity to enhance our skill sets at the same time giving us a platform to market our product.”

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 18:19 IST