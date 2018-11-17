Pune hoarding collapse:Civic body drafts new advertisement policy

On the backdrop of hoarding collapse incident at the busy Juna Bazar (October 5), in which four persons died and seven were injured, the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) has now prepared a draft of the new advertisement policy to avoid such incidents in the future.

According to the draft, now hoarding owners have to taken permission from civic body to erect hoardings even at private places. Earlier there were provisions to take permission from civic body to erect hoardings at public places only. Also, PCMC will identify certain spots in the city, where civic body will give permission to erect advertisement hoardings.

Dilip Gawade, PCMC additional commissioner, said, “To avoid hoarding collapse incidents in Pune, we have prepared a draft proposal of the new advertisement policy. Under the proposal no one can erect advertisement hoarding without permission from the civic body even at private places.”

According to Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949 and the Tthe Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, sky sign department of municipal corporation gives permission to erect advertisement hoarding at various places in city. However, there were no guidelines at the civic body level to erect hoardings in city, informed civic officers.

While preparing the draft proposal, PCMC studied advertisement policies of Bangalore, New Delhi and Mumbai civic bodies. The objective of the policy is to ensure that hoardings, posters, flex and banners do not impact city’s aesthetics or cause accidents.

“Over the last two years, the revenue from advertisement hoardings has been very poor. To improve civic revenue system, the civic body has decided to charge certain amount to erect hoardings at private places. If the civic body really cares about public safety, then they should immediately remove illegal hoardings in the city,” said Datta Sane, opposition leader in PCMC.

“However, public safety, city’s aesthetics and environment considerations outweigh the revenue aspect,” said Gawade, adding that the proposed draft will be tabled before the standing committee for approval soon. The civic body is likely to invite objections from the public and issue a final notification later.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 15:40 IST