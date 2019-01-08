Pune international film festival’s ‘Gandhian connection’

The 2019 edition of Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), scheduled to take place from January 10 to 17 will have two senior actors who will be conferred PIFF distinguished award for outstanding contribution in Indian cinema. Director Govind Nihalani and senior actor Dilip Prabhavalkar will be recipients of the award, according to organisers.

Jabbar Patel, director, Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) said, “Interestingly, both of these stalwarts have a connection with Gandhi, Nihalan was the second unit camera person for the film Gandhi and Prabhavalkar played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Lage Raho Munnabhai.”

Music composer Raam Laxman will be felicitated with the SD Burman International Award for creative sound and music for his contribution to music in Indian cinema.

The award ceremony will be conducted as a part of the opening ceremony of PIFF, which will be graced by Vinod Tawade, minister of cultural affairs, Maharashtra. The opening ceremony will be conducted at City Pride, Kothrud at 4.30 pm and will be presented by actor Sumeet Raghavan.

Veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi and Sai Tamhankar will also be present as chief guests at the inaugural ceremony.

Bollywood actor Tabu will be present for the screening of Andhadhun on January 10 and will also participate in a dialogue regarding the film on January 11. The film forum on January 11, will be opened by Nihalani and followed by several popular filmmakers and technicians.

