Pune Katraj zoo set to undergo major revamp worth Rs130 crore

Rajiv Gandhi zoological park in Katraj, a major attraction in the city is all set to undergo a revamp undertaken by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC).

The PMC had approved of the master plan for development of the Katraj zoo in 2013, however, the on ground work kick-started two months ago. At a project cost of nearly Rs130 crore, PMC plans to develop a new ecosystem in the zoo beneficial for the animals as well as for the citizens visiting the zoo.

Rajkumar Jadhav, director of Katraj Zoo said, “PMC in 2013 had approved the master plan for the development of the Katraj zoo. While it could not be started then, we have begun the work now. According to the plan, we will be adding new animals in the zoo which will require a lot of new additions in terms of infrastructure.”

According to Jadhav, as per the plan, new internal roads, pavements and walkways for visitors along with new cages and gardens for animals will be developed.

He added, “In this development plan, we have focused not only on developing the infrastructure but will also be inducting new animals from different zoos across the country as a part of the animal exchange programme. We will create adequate infrastructure like cages, gardens, water fountains etc for the welfare of the animals in the zoo.”

The development will take place in four phases and will take another 10 years to implement the entire master plan said Jadhav informing that the phase one has already begun.

Meanwhile the PMC has decided to double the entry fee of Rajiv Gandhi zoological park. The administration has tabled a proposal in the standing committee to increase the ticket charges from Rs 25 to Rs 50.

When asked Jadhav refused to comment anything on the price hike saying that currently, the administration is charging Rs 25 as entry fee for adult and Rs 40 for the battery operated vehicle.

A wild affair: All you need to know

The zoo has collections of reptiles, mammals, and birds. It has a white tiger and a Bengal tiger. Other mammals include leopard, sloth bears, sambhars, barking deer, blackbucks, monkeys, and elephants. Reptiles include Indian rock python, cobra, snakes, vipers, Indian crocodiles and Indian star tortoise and birds such as peafowl also feature. There are over 22 species of snakes with 10 species of reptiles comprising more than 150 individuals. This includes a 13-foot-long king cobra. The snake park has organised snake festivals and snake awareness programs in the past. During Nag Panchami, the park arranges programs to discourage ill-treatment of snakes. In April 2017, the zoo acquired a pair of Asiatic lions which appears to be the reason behind increase in number of visitors significantly, since last year.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 15:01 IST