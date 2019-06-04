Pune likely to get light showers on June 5: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, has forecast light showers and thunderstorm activity on June 5 in the city and its adjoining areas.

According to IMD, central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to get light rainfall from Tuesday onwards.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, said, “The ongoing heatwave condition will help build moisture incarnation as a result of which there is a chance of light rainfall on June 4 over parts of Konkan and Goa and over central Maharashtra. There is a chance of light rainfall over isolated pockets in Vidarbha region on June 5.”

However, the IMD has also given a heatwave warning on June 6 for the Viharbha region.

The IMD official further states that this time the upper air circulation or troughs and the rainfall systems were not strong and were fluctuating. This resulted in less moisture incarnation from the Arabian sea which resulted in less rainfall during the pre-monsoon period, he added.

According to Kashyapi during this time, skies are mostly clear and cloud-free which results in maximum solar radiation to penetrate the atmosphere and strike the earth’s surface, thus increasing the daily temperatures. Kashyapi further added that due to poor pre-monsoon rain, black soil (across Maharashtra) has dried up after maximum absorption of solar radiations.

Monsoon development

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into southernmost parts of Arabian sea, some more parts of Maldives­ Comorin area, southwest, southeast and east central Bay of Bengal. Cross equatorial flow over southern parts of south Arabian Sea is likely to increase gradually favouring further advance of southwest monsoon during next 48 hours.

