Pune man absconds after axing wife on suspicion of cheating

The police are currently on a look out for a man, for allegedly murdering his wife on March 30.

According to the police the accused, identified as Srikant Kamal Chavan (32) allegedly attacked his wife Sangeeta Chavan (26), post a heated argument. The victim, who suffered injuries to her head, neck and left ear, was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The Wanowrie police registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter, based on the complaint filed by Tarabai Rathod (50), the victim’s mother. The incident took place at Wadkar Vasti labour camp, Mohammadwadi, on Sunday night.

According to the complaint, Srikant picked up a fight with his wife on Sunday night, accusing her of having an extramarital affair. He then left the house, only to return around 12.30 to 1pm with an axe and attacked the victim, after having consumed alcohol.

The couple, who have been married for five years, have two sons. On hearing the cries of the children, who were present in the room, the mother rushed to find her daughter lying in a pool of blood.

Raosaheb Bhapkar, police inspector (crime), who is investigating the case said, “The victim’s body, has been sent for post-mortem.The deceased sustained deep cut in her neck and died on the spot.The accused is currently absconding, and we have deployed a special team to track him down.The victim and her husband were labourers at a construction site near the labour camp where they were staying.”

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wanowrie police against the accused.

