Saturday, Sep 07, 2019

Pune man attacked over mandal donation

The accused came together, hatched a conspiracy to kill him and attacked him with iron rods. The attack was planned after the victim did not accept their demand of Rs 5,000 as donation towards the mandal

pune Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The victim, identified as Mukesh Chaudhary runs a shop by the name Mataji Collection at Wakad.
The victim, identified as Mukesh Chaudhary runs a shop by the name Mataji Collection at Wakad.(HT/PHOTO)
         

The Bhosari Police have booked seven persons and arrested three on Wednesday in connection with the attack on a trader over the issue of donations to a Ganpati mandal .

The victim, identified as Mukesh Chaudhary runs a shop by the name Mataji Collection at Wakad. The accused came together, hatched a conspiracy to kill him and attacked him with iron rods. The attack was planned after the victim did not accept their demand of Rs 5,000 as donation towards the mandal.

Earlier they had insisted that he pay up and threatened him with dire consequences. The group attacked him as he did not heed to their threats, said police officials. The trio arrested have been identified as Sagar Ghadsingh (22), Nikhil Dadar (21) and Babasaheb Pawar (21), all residents of Wakad. The police are currently on the lookout for the rest of the group.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against ten people.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 17:57 IST

