Pune man attacks five family members with knife, injures self

A man from Hadapsar allegedly attacked five of his family members with a kitchen knife on Thursday. Later, he tried to slit his throat. The attacker was identified as Milind Shahji Kasbe (32), a painter, according to the police.

VK Zanjaad, police sub-inspector (PSI) of Hadapsar police station, said, “The victims have been identified as assailant’s wife Nandini Kasbe (22), their four-year-old daughter Gauri, her father Dilip Kamble (45), her uncle Manohar Devram Kamble (52) and his son Sagar Manohar Kamble (20).”

The Nobel hospital authorities where the victims, except Sagar, and assailant were admitted alerted the police, and the Hadapsar police station registered a case at 7pm on Thursday. However, by the time the police arrived at the hospital, the injured had been shifted to Sassoon General Hospital, a police official said, adding that the incident took place at the suspect’s residence between 3pm and 4pm.

PSI Zanjaad said that Sagar was admitted to Sahyadri hospital as he had sustained stab wound on his stomach. The Hadapsar police rushed to Sassoon hospital to take cognisance of the case. The assailant and his family are residents of Kalepadal area of Hadapsar.

Milind had recently lost parts of his house in Latur, his native place, to heavy rains, according to his father-in-law who recorded a police statement late on Thursday night.

According to preliminary investigation, Milind was at the residence of his in-laws and attacked the family members for no apparent reason. He was also looking for his son, who is younger than Gauri, to attack him. However, Dilip, who is the complainant in the matter, snatched the knife from him and saved the young boy.

While rest of the family sustained cut marks on their bodies, Milind injured his neck and Sagar sustained a stab wound, a police official said, adding that a case is yet to be registered.