Pune man cheated to the tune of ₹30,000

The Cantonment police have lodged a case of cheating against one person for duping a prospective two-wheeler buyer to the tune of ₹30,000.

The victim Wasim Shaikh (33), a resident of Bhavani peth has lodged a complaint at the Cantonment police station. According to the police, Shaikh wanted to buy a a two-wheeler and found a potential seller on OLX platform. He called the potential seller and expressed his desire to buy the two-wheeler at ₹ 30,000

According to the police, the seller asked Shaikh to deposit the amount in the account but did not give him the two wheeler. The said transaction took place on February 9.

Cops book real estate agent in cheating case

Market Yard police have lodged a case against a real estate agent for fraudulently cheating a person to the tune of Rs 20 lakh by preparing bogus property documents. Shamshundar Sitaram Kalantri (60) has lodged a complaint in this regard. Kalantri in his complaint stated that Ashok Dattu Varhavle, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politicians was looking after the land deal wherein he had shown a wrong 7/12 extract and cheated him to the tune of Rs 20 lakh.

Further investigations are being carried out by the detection branch of the police station. The police have sought details from the revenue department of Haveli tehsildar’s office to probe further into the case.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 16:47 IST