Pune man kills wife, slits own throat as 11-year-son watches

A man allegedly killed his wife before slitting his own throat as his 11-year-old son watched in Mahabaleshwar in the early hours of Thursday.

The man was identified as Anil Shinde, 34, while his deceased wife was identified as Seema Shinde, 30, who resided in Vishrantwadi area of Pune with their 11-year-old son.

"Shinde worked as a driver in Pune but we have not yet found out the details of his employment," said sub-inspector BB Gaikwad of Mahabaleshwar police station who is investigating the case.

The incident happened at 1:15 am on Thursday at a room in Hotel Koyna located near Poonam chowk in Mahabaleshwar.

The boy was asleep when his parents got into a heated argument and when the son woke up he saw his father stabbing his mother with a knife. The man then slit his own throat as the child watched.

The 11-year-old ran out of the room to call for help from the hotel staff who informed the police and the two were rushed to a hospital. However, the couple was declared dead on arrival, the police said. A case was later recorded at Mahabaleshwar police station of Satara police. A case of murder and suicide was registered and autopsy reports were awaited, the officer said, adding that the exact cause of the altercation between the couple was being ascertained.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:23 IST