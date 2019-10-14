Pune man loses Rs 1.5 lakh in online fraud

pune

A 26-year-old resident of Kothrud was duped of Rs 1,50,000 when he was attempting to purchase an e-vehicle online.

According to the complaint, filed by the victim, the incident took place on October 7 when the complainant’s father was looking for an electric scooter.

The victim’s father searched for the name of an e-scooter company on a search engine and called the mobile number provided on a website he visited.

According to the complainant’s father, the call was answered by a man who identified himself as Deepak Sharma.

Sharma asked him to pay Rs 10 as registration charge via a Unified Payment Interface (UPI) platform. Once the money was transferred, the man sent him a link in which he asked the complainant’s father to put his pass code and send it to him, according to the complainant. As the senior citizen sent the link with his passcode in it, Sharma asked him to deposit Rs 1,50,000 to the bank account to which he sent the registration fee.

After a couple of days when Sharma stopped responding, the father-son duo realised that they had been cheated.

Police inspector (crime) SS Shinde of Kothrud police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 419, 420, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(C) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Kothrud police station against unidentified people.

