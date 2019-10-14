e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Pune man loses Rs 1.5 lakh in online fraud

pune Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old resident of Kothrud was duped of Rs 1,50,000 when he was attempting to purchase an e-vehicle online.  

According to the complaint, filed by the victim, the incident took place on October 7 when the complainant’s father was looking for an electric scooter.  

The victim’s father searched for the name of an e-scooter company on a search engine and called the mobile number provided on a website he visited.

According to the complainant’s father, the call was answered by a man who identified himself as Deepak Sharma.  

Sharma asked him to pay Rs 10 as registration charge via a Unified Payment Interface (UPI) platform. Once the money was transferred, the man sent him a link in which he asked the complainant’s father to put his pass code and send it to him, according to the complainant. As the senior citizen sent the link with his passcode in it, Sharma asked him to deposit Rs 1,50,000 to the bank account to which he sent the registration fee.

After a couple of days when Sharma stopped responding, the father-son duo realised that they had been cheated.

Police inspector (crime) SS Shinde of Kothrud police station is investigating the case.  

A case under Sections 419, 420, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(C) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Kothrud police station against unidentified people.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:29 IST

top news
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News