Pune man’s body found rotting in a car in Nigdi

The rotting corpse of a man was found in a car near Bhakti Shakti chowk in Nigdi on Monday morning. The man was identified as Rahul Khule, according to the police officials.

Police inspector (crime) Shankar Awtade of Nigdi police station, along with various police officers, rushed to the spot and recovered the half-rotten body from a Tata Indica car registered under MH14BK6476 to Khule’s name. The police did not find any injury marks on his body which was later sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital in Pimpri for post-mortem. The cause of his death will only be known after the YCM doctor’s report.

According to the police, Khule worked in a private company in Chinchwad and is survived by his wife and son.

His family members said that Khule had been missing from Saturday and they assumed that he would return in a few days as he often stayed out for three to four days at a stretch.

According to Awtade, Khule was away from home for days together. “The car was parked on the side of the road and there was no sign of internal or external injury. However, we will know better only after the post-mortem report. The doctors have reserved viscera,” said Awtade. “Most probably, he suffocated to death in the car,” he added.

The police are investigating if Khule had a drinking problem. The 38-year-old is the father of a 10-year-old son and worked at Tata company in Pune city.