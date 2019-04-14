Pune man sets car on fire to kill sister

The Hinjewadi police have arrested John Daniel Borade, 40, on charges of allegedly murdering his sister Sangeeta Manish Hiwale, 44, on October 9, 2018.

According to the police, Hiwale a resident of Soundarya colony in Rahatni, had a financial dispute with Borade. In one such fight, Borade caused a serious head injury to Hiwale, which subsequently led to her death.

Borade, then, took his mother and Hiwale’s son Symon with him, on the pretext of rushing Sangeeta to the hospital, who was at that moment seriously injured.

After reaching a secluded spot, he asked his mother and Symon to alight the vehicle, stating that the car had developed a technical snag. He, then, set the car on fire, said the police.

The incident took place in front of Sayaji hotel on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

Uddhav Khade, assistant police inspector (API), said that Borade has been remanded in police custody till August 17. Khade added that all the information which was obtained earlier, would now be considered for the preliminary investigation. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 16:56 IST