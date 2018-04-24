Pune mayor calls for a meeting to expedite the work of Shiv Shrushti

Following the ruckus at the general body meeting by opposition parties in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), mayor Mukta Tilak has called for an all-party meeting to expedite work on the Shiv Shrushti (Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial) project.

Opposition parties alleged that the ruling party was doing nothing to work towards the Shiv Shrushti project.

A leader from the NCP, requesting anonymity, said, “The ruling party in the PMC is not taking the issue seriously. It has been one-and-a-half-month from the time the BJP has promised to take action on Shiv Shrushti. However, they have done nothing.”

Responding, mayor Mukta Tilak said, “The Shiv Shrushti project is equally important for us. We will immediately call an all-party meeting of all MLAs and corporators. Individuals representing the bio-diversity park area will also be invited. We will discuss all the provisions related to the project.”

On February 7, corporators across party-lines met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai to push for the site of the Shiv Shrushti project to be Kothrud. Fadnavis, in an hour-long meeting, shifted the project from the earlier proposed location at Kothrud, to its current location, within the bio-diversity park area near Chandani chowk. The CM also said that the government will fund the project.

The Kothrud location, at the garbage depot, will now house a Metro rail car shed.