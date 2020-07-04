e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tests Covid-19 positive

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tests Covid-19 positive

pune Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tested Covid-19 positive and was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday due to fever.

Mohol tweeted and announced that he tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and is “stable now”

The mayor attended various meetings in the last few days. On Friday, he was present for the meeting called by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar where all the city’s IAS and IPS officers were present.

Mohol was leading the Covid-19 crisis from the front and visiting various hospitals and attending review meetings.

On Thursday, he conducted a meeting with PMC officials and instructed them to increase the bed capacity as Pune Smart City data predicts that by the end of July, there would be a shortage of beds in the city.

Many elected members have been tested Covid-19 positive in the city. A BJP MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad is admitted in the hospital. PMC opposition leader and her husband both were detected Covid-19 positive too.

Mohol said, “It is confirmed that I have tested positive for Covid-19. After a fever, I was given a Covid-19 test and the result was positive. I am undergoing treatment and would be in touch with the administration. I will definitely recover.”

top news
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
LIVE: Only two new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, tally 2,311
LIVE: Only two new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, tally 2,311
Delhi records 2,505 new Covid cases, total tally a step away from 1 lakh-mark
Delhi records 2,505 new Covid cases, total tally a step away from 1 lakh-mark
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
‘For BJP, power a medium to serve people’: 10 things PM told party workers
‘For BJP, power a medium to serve people’: 10 things PM told party workers
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
How Indian firms can replace Chinese: From tax to copyright, what govt must do
How Indian firms can replace Chinese: From tax to copyright, what govt must do
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In