Pune-Mumbai expressway: Dip in number of accidents, fatalities in 2020 as compared to 2019

pune

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:24 IST

The number of road accidents on the Pune-Mumbai expressway has come down in 2020 as compared to 2019, according to the data shared by the Maharashtra Highway State Police (HSP), Pune division.

As per the data for Pune division in 2020 (January to December), a total of 42 accidents were reported and 26 people lost their lives, while in 2019 (January to December) a total of 87 accidents were reported and 37 people lost their lives.

According to highway police officials, they have undertaken several road safety awareness drives and undertaking infrastructure work because of which the accidents have reduced.

The officials also pointed out that due to Covid-related lockdown restrictions the expressway was open only for essential services vehicles.

“Our team is constantly working to curb the accidents and monitor the vehicular movement on the expressway. Continuous action is been taken against people speeding vehicles and flouting norms” said, Sanjay Jadhav, superintendent of police, HSP, Pune.

“During the lockdown period, meanwhile, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) carried out several infrastructure works,” he said.

“Also, the response time of our team has improved during this period, so the accident victims got aid on time,” he said.

“It was expected that there would be less number of fatal accidents on the e-way in last year. But certainly, the behavioural change was noticed amongst the drivers, when they found the e-way not crowded drivers go in high speed leading to accidents,” said Tanmay Pendse, road safety activist.

“As there was a lockdown for almost four months and only emergency vehicles were allowed to travel, still the accidents didn’t reduce to that extent,” he said.

Kiran Pisal, a regular traveller on the expressway, said, “Since the unlock process has started, I regularly travel to Mumbai via the expressway. Till now I have gone to Mumbai more than 15 times in the last six months and I found it safer than earlier.”

“The presence of police on the highway has increased and even the Amrutanjan bridge has been demolished. I even noticed some infrastructure development on the highway,” he said.