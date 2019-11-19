e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Pune-Mumbai ghat section up line bridge repairs to be completed by mid-Jan: CR

pune Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:23 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

Pune-Mumbai commuters will have to wait till mid-January next year for the normalisation of rail traffic between the two cities as the up line will remain closed owing to the restoration work on a bridge between Monkey Hill and Nagnath in the ghat section of the route.

The Central Railway will complete work on the extension of a 35-year-old bridge, by mid-January, an official said on Tuesday.

On October 3, a Central Railway (CR) team had found that heavy rains had damaged the 28-km-long section between Lonavla and Karjat, putting trains plying on the bridge at risk. The approximate budget for the repair work is Rs 10 crore and the work will be completed by January 15, 2020, according to officials.

On Tuesday, when HT visited the site, there was no approach road to the spot and labourers were working in risky conditions. The construction material is brought to the spot through rail route. Aushotosh Gupta, additional divisional railway manager (infrastructure), Mumbai and Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer were present.

“Work on the extension of the bridge has been undertaken on war footing and will be completed by mid-January next year. Authorities have cancelled the operations of two main trains for over a month, while partially suspending five other trains, as a result of which travel on the Pune-Mumbai route has become difficult. After consulting engineers of Konkan Railway and IIT Bombay, the CR decided to extend the length of bridge from its original length of 150 metres to 195 metres,” said Sutar

According to Sutar, after expert consultation, the Central Railway authorities had two options, one was to fill up the damaged part and run trains temporarily at slow speed, the second was a permanent solution wherein girders would be launched so that such damages are avoided in the next monsoon season.

“Accordingly, two girders were launched at the spot — one of 20 metres and the other of 25 metres. To do the work, first we constructed a 25-metre gabion wall. The final abutment work will be done, on top of which, girders will be launched. We will finish the work by January 15, 2020, post which the trains that have been terminated will be restored,” added Sutar.

Talking about the risky working conditions, Gupta said, “It is very difficult to work here as there is less space for workers to stand and bring heavy machinery.”

According to Gupta, till now, 350 trucks of rock, 150 trucks of quarry dust and 80 tonne reinforcement have been brought. The girders will weigh 100 tonne and will be brought in pieces and assembled at the spot.

“The area received monsoon rains till November 5 and hence the work progress was slow. Around 40 workers are working round the clock to ensure the project is completed within deadline. We also have a team of medical doctors present on site, in case of any injury or mishap,” said Gupta.

top news
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
Stop politicising pollution, says Gautam Gambhir; then hits AAP for ‘gimmicks’
Stop politicising pollution, says Gautam Gambhir; then hits AAP for ‘gimmicks’
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
Sweden discontinues rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Assange
Sweden discontinues rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Assange
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News