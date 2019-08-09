Pune-Mumbai railway route shut till August 11 

pune

Regular train commuters of the Pune-Mumbai route will have to wait till August 11 for the rail services to be reopened.

The railway services have been shut from August 3, due to heavy rains, waterlogging and landslides in the ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat. Major intercity trains like Deccan Queen Express, Intercity Express, Sinhgad Express and Indrayani Express trains have been cancelled till August 11 by the central railways. While various other trains are been cancelled, short terminated and diverted by the central railways.

“On Thursday, a team of senior officials visited the affected spot in the ghat section to check the damage. The middle line and the Pune-bound down line have been damaged and its repair work is underway. The middle line will be restored within a couple of days,” said Pune railway division spokesperson Manoj Jhawar.

On August 3 boulders set loose by rain soaked soft soil came crashing on the railway tracks between the Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill Ghat section. Since then the railway route has been closed and at least 370 long- distance trains have either been cancelled, short terminated or diverted from other routes.

Intercity trains cancelled between Pune-Mumbai-Pune from August 8 to August 11

Train no. 12124/12123 Deccan Queen Express

Train no. 12127/12128 Intercity Express

Train no. 11010/11009 Sinhagad Express

Train no. 22106 /22105 Indrayani Express

Other trains cancelled

Train no. 1023/11024 Kolhapur-Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express from August 8 to 11

Train no. 12263 Pune-Nizamuddin Express on August 9

Train no. 51027Mumbai-Pandharpur passenger on August 9, 10,11

Train no. 51028 Pandharpur- Mumbai passenger August 10 and 11

Train no. 51030 Bijapur-Mumbai passenger on August 8 and 9

Train no. 11027/11028 Mumbai-Chennai -Mumbai Express on August 8, 9 and 10

Train no.17411 Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express cancelled from August 9 to 12

8. Train no. 17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express cancelled from August 8 to 11

