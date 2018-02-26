Pune Municipal Corporation clerk dies saving dog stuck in parking gate

A civic worker lost his life while trying to save the life of a dog stuck in a metal gate of the Pune Municipal Corporation building on Saturday. The deceased man was identified as Baburao Basappa Kamble, 54, and was a senior clerk at Pune Municipal Corporation, according to the officials from fire brigade, who was called to the spot by other workers following the incident.

The dog he was trying to save was stuck in the metal gate on the first floor of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building. The PMC building, located near the corporation bus terminus, has three parking floors. The dog was stuck at the gate of the first floor of the parking. Kamble was working in his office when he heard the dog's cry. Kamble rushed to the rescue of the dog and managed to free the dog’s body from the metal gate. However, in the process, he lost his footing and fell head-first from the first floor of the parking, according to fire brigade officials.

His colleagues rushed him to the nearest hospital. However, he succumbed to his head injuries while undergoing treatment. His death was recorded as an accidental death at Deccan Gymkhana police station.

A resident of Wadgaon Dhayari, Kamble was survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. The clerk had served in various departments of PMC. An active member of the PMC workers' union, Kamble was also the former head of a social organisation named Avinash Karnatak Mandal. His body was handed to his family members who cremated him on Saturday.