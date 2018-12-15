Pune Municipal Corporation demands increase in the city’s water supply

Considering the growing population in the city and the newly merged villages, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have decided to prepare a new demand letter for increasing the city’s water quota.

As per the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA), the city is instructed only 155 litre per person quota, however there are chances that the city will only receive 8.2 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) water per annum. If the state government would introduce this decision the PMC will have to introduce water cut in the city, as the city needs upto 16 TMC per annum. The elected members from all parties have raised concern over water issue.

Replying to the elected members concern, Saurabh Rao, Municipal Commissioner assured to have the necessary dialogue with the state government. Rao said that the water regulation authority has asked PMC to submit the report with the proposal for increase in their demand of water supply. Rao further added that PMC is providing water to both cantonments, many defence institutions, newly merged 11 villages and also to villages in 10 km radius of the municipal limit. By considering this the existing 11.5 TMC water quota is not enough for the city.

Rao said that the demand letter would be submitted to the state government in the next two days. The administration will conduct a detailed study of it and will also follow up with the state government.

Mayor Mukta Tilak also assured the elected members that PMC will submit a new proposal for increasing water quota for the city. Even office bearers in PMC ensured that the state government would allot more water for Pune city.

Water supply in Pune

Pune gets water from four dams- Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar

29.35 TMC is the collective water supply of four dams

11.5 TMC water supply per annum is approved from state government

15 to 16 TMC water per annum is drawn by the PMC

8.20 TMC water per annum will be received by PMC considering existing population

Girish Bapat asks opposition to not politicise the water issue

District guardian minister Girish Bapat on Friday attacked the opposition parties saying that the protests regarding the water supply is not going to increase the water storage in the dams.

While speaking with the media persons Bapat discussed the city’s water issue and the politics done regarding it by opposition parties. Bapat also assured that the city will get additional water supply from the irrigation department.

Earlier,the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA) asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to use only 155 liter per person water. Bapat said that the PMC is going to challenge this decision and even ask the state government to increase the water quota.

He said that the opposition parties are blaming the irrigation department for issuing additional water to the rural area. But opposition parties are misguiding the citizens. The water released from the dams is not getting used for sugar cane farming. it is getting used for drinking purpose and for cattle feed.There is 20 per cent less water in the catchment area and its surrounding.

Bapat further added that the state government is also doing the maintenance work of the Temghar dam. Once the repairing of the Temghar dam is complete, the city would get additional 3 TMC water.

