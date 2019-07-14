Today in New Delhi, India
Pune musician Rahul Deshpande’s classes on Hindustani vocals go online

Users who find Indian music soothing and soulful will get a chance to learn from Deshpande.

pune Updated: Jul 14, 2019 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Rahul Deshpande(HT PHOTO)

PrimeClass, an online platform, is launching Rahul Deshpande’s classes on Hindustani vocals.

Deshpande is a practitioner of classical music who has mastered the art by following renowned veterans, including his grandfather Vasantrao Deshpande, Pandit Kumar Gandharva and Pandit Mukul Shivputra. The vocalist has developed a comprehensive approach that allows users to learn the music form in a unique manner. The ancient secrets and the mystique of classical music will be brought to life in his classes.

Followers of music will be able to access the knowledge through PrimeClass, an online platform that offers next-generation digital learning experience, through exclusive on-demand video lessons, live sessions and support from a niche user community. Users who find Indian music soothing and soulful will get a chance to learn from Deshpande.

Amol Dhadphale and Sudarshan Damle, founders of PrimeClass, come from a management consulting and technology strategy background. Customers will have lifetime access to online content, allowing them to learn at their own pace. The platform allows the user to access the information via a smartphone, tablet or a computer device. Instructors are usually celebrities, who are experts in their fields such as fitness, music and photography.

The platform will also be presenting Jitendra Chouksey’s “Health and Fitness”. Chouksey is a fitness expert and founder-director of Squats Fitness Private Limited.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 16:37 IST

